Bailee Soucia, Monadnock girls soccer
Soucia scored a hat trick in the Huskies’ 8-1 win over Hinsdale on Tuesday. Her first two goals came within 45 seconds of each other in the first half. She scored her third in the second half.
Logan Schmitt and Connor Holbrook, Keene bass fishing
With a final weight of 16 pounds, 13 ounces, Schmitt and Holbrook teamed up to earn Keene’s third state championship in 10 years of the programs’ existence Saturday at Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro.
Ian Post, ConVal cross country
Post ran a 17:44 5K, good for first place in the Cougars’ race against John Stark and Merrimack Valley on Tuesday. Teammmate and co-captain Tyler Beard finished second in 17:45.
Austin Morris, Keene football
In two games during the week, Morris scored three touchdowns: One in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Nashua North, then two more in Friday’s 34-22 loss to Salem.