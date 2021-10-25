Kyle Foster, Keene golf
Foster placed T6 in the Division I golf state tournament Saturday, Oct. 16, at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. He shot a 153 (+10) to lead the Blackbirds. Teammate Orion Murphy finished 14th (161, +18).
Jager Klema, Fall Mountain boys soccer
Klema scored twice during Fall Mountain’s 4-1 win over Monadnock on Thursday, Oct. 21. Klema tied the game at one after scoring in the 15th minute, then cemented the Wildcats’ lead by scoring again in the 63rd minute.
Phoebe Rigg, Keene volleyball
Rigg led the Blackbirds offensively with a team-high 10 kills in Keene’s loss to Pinkerton on Monday, Oct. 18. She also had three blocks on defense.
Wyatt Burbank, ConVal golf
Burbank finished T9 in the Division II golf state tournament Saturday, Oct. 16 at Beaver Meadow. He shot a 164 (+20) as the only ConVal golfer at the individual tournament.