Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 15-21 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel.
Here are the four nominees for this week:
Sophomore Cainen Avery, Monadnock girls soccer
Avery kicked off the two-game week with a goal against Prospect Mountain on Tuesday Oct. 18 to help the Huskies win, 2-0. She then scored again in a 3-0 win over Sanborn Thursday Oct. 20 to help Monadnock clinch its first playoff spot in at least seven years. Monadnock ends the regular season at 7-8-1 and starts its playoff run on Tuesday.
Senior Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain golf
Cormier placed second in the Division IV state championship on Saturday Oct. 15. He shot a 146 (+2) at the two-round tournament, finishing just behind Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala, who won his second consecutive state title. The two went to a playoff hole to determine a winner.
Senior Kendall Sullivan, ConVal volleyball
The ConVal volleyball team had three games during the week, going 2-1 as a team to wrap up the regular season. Sullivan started the week on Monday Oct. 17 against Fall Mountain with 11 aces, seven assists and two kills to lead the team to a straight-set victory. Sullivan then had 13 assists and eight aces in a tight 3-2 loss to John Stark on Wednesday Oct. 19. In the final game of the week, a 3-0 win over Manchester Central, Sullivan had 10 assists, four kills and two aces. ConVal ends the regular season at 11-5 and will look forward to playoffs which start Wednesday.
Sophomore Cece Walier, Keene field hockey
In Keene’s preliminary round matchup against Londonderry, Walier scored lightning quick — just 1:10 into the game — to set the tone in the 4-0 win on Thursday Oct. 20. Senior Kaylyn Trubiano followed suit with a goal of her own after Walier’s. The Blackbirds advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, where they nearly took down the No. 1 seed in Division I, but ultimately lost on a last-second goal.
With the regular season wrapped up, this is the final Sentinel Player of the Week poll of the fall. Thank you for your support all season. Any questions, email Chris Detwiler cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.
