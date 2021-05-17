Junior Madison Swett, Monadnock softball
In a 12-0, 5-inning win over Hinsdale on May 13, Swett went 3-3 and drove in seven runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, to double the Huskies’ lead and break the game open. She also scored twice in the game.
On May 11, in a 16-9 win over Hinsdale, Swett went 2-5 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Swett leads the team with 14 RBI on the season.
Freshman Ben Dean, Monadnock baseball
The freshman stole the show on Senior Night, throwing a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Hinsdale on May 13.
Dean struck out 10 batters on his way to the no-hitter.
Senior Torin Kindopp, Keene boys track
Kindopp finished first in the 1600-meter race on May 8 at a mini meet in Souhegan, and finishing first in the 800-meter race on May 10 in the team’s 84-49 win over Goffstown.
In his first race of the week, Kindopp finished the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:17.98 — 23 seconds faster than the second-place runner.
His time is the second best mile time run this season in the state, as well as being a personal best performance and the second fastest mile time ever run by a KHS athlete.In Monday’s meet against Goffstown, the senior won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:03.25. He also finished second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:55.17.
Junior Austin Knight, ConVal baseball
Knight went 3-3 and scored three times to lead the ConVal baseball team to its first win of the season, a 12-11 win over Pelham on May 10.
The junior got on base in all four plate appearances, drawing a walk to lead of the first inning, then lacing a double in the third inning, a single in the fourth and another double in the sixth. He came around the score after each hit.
He also stole two bases in the win.