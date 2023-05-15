Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 8-14 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Jordan Ketola, Conant baseball: The junior right-hander tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Raymond in a 12-0 win on Friday. He needed only 54 pitches, striking out seven and walking only two. He also threw two scoreless innings against Newport on Monday, striking out five. At the plate, he batted .300 with a double and three RBI as the Orioles moved to 8-3 with three wins on the week.
Sydney MacLean, Keene High softball: It was a busy week for the Blackbirds and MacLean was at the center of the dramatics. The senior catcher batted .412 with a 1.120 slugging percentage as the Birds went 2-3. She launched two home runs against Bishop Guertin on May 8, including a walk-off in extra innings, and belted four long balls on the week to raise her season total to six. She also completed 20 putouts and had two assists in the field.
Cam Olivo, Monadnock baseball: Olivo’s monster senior campaign on the mound and at the plate continued. The SNHU-commit belted two home runs and was 9-for-11 with 13 RBI as the Huskies pushed to 11-0 with wins over Hopkinton, Newport and Kearsarge. He is batting .688 this season with seven home runs and 28 RBI.
Chris Stevens, Keene High track and field: The fastest kid at Keene High lived up to his billing at the CVC Championships at Keene High on Saturday. He won the 100 meters at 10.77 seconds and followed it up with a first-place in the 200 at 22.39 seconds. He also anchored Keene’s first-place 4 x 100 relay, which finished in 45.26.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.