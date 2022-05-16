Read about this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below, and don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon.
Jillian Goodnow, Keene softball
Freshman Jillian Goodnow went 8-for-16 (.500) in four games during the week, including two hits against Bishop Guertin on Monday May 9, a two-run homerun and a triple against Pinkerton on Tuesday May 10 and three hits against Portsmouth on Friday May 13. She scored five runs, had six RBIs, hit two triples and a homerun in the four game week.
Dillon Rodgers, Keene boys tennis
Dillon Rodgers picked up the only win for Keene against Derryfield on Monday May 10 — an 8-4 victory in No. 3 singles. He also won his singles match against Pinkerton on Tuesday May 11 to go along with his doubles win later in the day. Then on Wednesday May 12 — the team’s third game in as many days — Rodgers again won in both singles and doubles. Rodgers won three of his four singles matches during the week, and two of his four doubles matches.
Malique Motuzas, Conant baseball
Malique Motuzas went 3-for-5 with three runs scored an an RBI against Winnisquam on Thursday May 12. Motuzas scored on an error in the eighth inning to win the game after Joe Bergeron tied the game at six in the seventh inning. Winnisquam was ahead 6-1 before Conant stormed back to win, 7-6.
Julia Hoden, Monadnock softball
In a three-game week for the Huskies, Julia Hoden went 8-for-12 at the plate (.667) with six RBIs to lead an offense that outscored its opponents, 40-5, in a 3-0 week. Hoden was 4-for-4, four RBIs and four runs scored against Bishop Brady Monday, then went 2-for-5 against Newport on Wednesday. She finished the week with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and two runs scored against Campbell on Friday. The Huskies have won five in a row, including handing Campbell its first loss of the season. Monadnock currently sits in third place in Division III with six games left to play.
