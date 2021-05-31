Domonic Van Leare-Nutting — Fall Mountain baseball
Van Leare-Nutting earned the win in a five-inning, 13-1 win over Kearsarge on Monday May 24. He pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and walked four while striking out three. Offensively, he went 3-4 on the day to solidify his all-around successful game.
Delaney Swanson — Monadnock track & field
Swanson earned a state title in the 3200-meter race at the Division III Girls Track & Field Championships on Tuesday May 25. She finished the two-mile race in 11:29.
Jared Schmitt — Keene baseball
In three games during the week, Schmitt recorded seven hits and three RBI.
He went 5-7 with three RBI in the team’s two losses to Concord on Monday May 24 and Wednesday May 26. Then he recorded two hits in Thursday’s win over Monadnock. Schmitt also scored twice in Thursday’s game.
The junior is riding a four-game hitting streak heading into the playoffs.
Julia Donovan — ConVal girls lacrosse
Donovan scored nine goals in two wins over Campbell. The Cougars beat Campbell 14-8 on Monday May 24 and then again Thursday, 13-7, to celebrate Senior Night. Donovan had five goals in Monday’s game and four on Thursday.