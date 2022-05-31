Read about this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below, the final Player of the Week poll of the school year. Don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com to help decide a winner. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon.
Lane LeClair, Conant baseball
Lane LeClair was 5-for-7 in two games during the week (.714) with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He had the game-winning hit in Conant’s 8-3 extra inning win against Mascenic on Monday May 23. He also pitched the eight-inning complete game against Mascenic, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts. He did not walk any batters. Conant finished the regular season with a 7-9 record, which will be good enough to get them into the playoffs.
Madi Testo, Keene softball
Madi Testo was 6-for-9 (.667) with a double, five runs scored, three walks, and five RBIs in a three-game week. Keene started off the week with a 17-2 win over Nashua North on Monday May 23, where Testo went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. The Blackbirds lost to Merrimack, 11-4, on Wednesday May 25. Then, in a 15-3 win over Nashua South on Friday May 27, Testo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Keene finished the season 6-14 which looks to put them just outside of the playoffs.
Torin Kindopp, Keene boys track & field
At the Division I championships on Friday May 27, Torin Kindopp tied a school record in the 1600-meter, winning the race in 4:16.79. The school record was set by Rob Edson back in 1981. Kindopp also won the 800-meter by 1/100th of a second. He anchored the second-place 4x400-meter relay team, which lost by just .5 seconds. Kindopp was named to the All-State Division I team.
Kevin Putnam, Monadnock baseball
Kevin Putham finished the last week of the regular season on a tear, going 6-for-8 at the plate with two RBIs. Putnam started the week with a 3-for-3 day at plate with two RBIs and a run scored in a, 11-0 win over Brattleboro Union on Monday May 23. He also pitched the complete game shutout, striking out nine. He was 2-for-4 with a run scored in an 8-4 win over Hopkinton on Wednesday May 25, then went 1-for-1 with four walks and two runs scored in a 15-3 win over Mascenic on Friday May 27.
Go to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote for who you believe deserves to be named Player of the Week. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon.
This week's winner — along with all the previous Player of the Week winners during the 2021-22 school year — will be honored at The Sentinel's inaugural Players of the Year banquet, to be held at Keene Country Club on Thursday June 9, starting at 5:30 p.m.