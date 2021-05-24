Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale softball
Nardolillo went 2-0 in the circle for the Pacers during the week as the team beat Wilton 11-7 Monday May 17 and 10-9 Friday May 21.
She threw two complete games and also looked strong on the offensive end, recording five hits (three on Monday, two on Friday) and an RBI in Monday’s game.
Cassidy Dunham, Keene softball
The freshman earned her first career win in the circle during the team’s 4-3 win over Bedford on Wednesday May 19. She pitched six innings, allowing the three runs on six hits while walking eight.
Sarah Holdredge, ConVal girls lacrosse
Holdredge recorded 19 saves in goal during the ConVal girls lacrosse team's two games against Milford last week.
She had nine saves in a 16-7 win on Monday May 17 and 10 saves in the team’s 18-7 win on Friday May 21 in Peterborough.
Peter Haas, Keene baseball
In three games during the week, Haas had five hits and three RBI. The senior recorded two hits — including a double — in the team’s 7-5 loss to Bedford Monday May 17, two hits in the team’s 9-4 loss to Merrimack Tuesday May 18 and a two-RBI double Wednesday May 19 in the Blackbirds’ 5-3 win over Bedford.
In addition, Haas got the start Wednesday May 18 and pitched a complete game, giving up just two earned runs on three hits while striking out five. He gave up runs in the first two innings then pitched five consecutive scoreless innings to end the game. In those final five innings, he only allowed one hit.