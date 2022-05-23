Read about this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below, and don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon.
Hannah Shepard, Keene track & field
Hannah Shepard led the way for the Keene girls track team during the Connecticut Valley Championships Saturday May 14 in Hanover. The senior won both the 1600-meter race (5:24) and the 800-meter race (2:25). She also anchored the 4 x 400 relay team, which finished first. The Keene girls edged out two Vermont schools to win the CVC Championships.
Sydney Maclean, Keene softball
Sydney Maclean had two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh inning, during Keene’s loss to Dover on Tuesday May 17. She was also a big part of Keene’s marquee win over Salem — the defending Division I champions — on Friday May 20. Maclean made the game-ending defensive play at third base. Down by just one run, Salem had runners on first and second base with just one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Maclean fielded a sharply hit ground ball, stepped on third base then gunned the ball over to first base to complete the double play and secure the 5-4 win for the Blackbirds.
Avery Moore, ConVal softball
Avery Moore went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead a 16-hit effort by the Cougars in a 17-3 win over Souhegan Tuesday May 17. She also scored four times. ConVal has won its last three games and now sits at 9-5, in the No. 8 seed in the Division II heading into the final week of the regular season.
Ben Dean, Monadnock baseball
Ben Dean started the week with a two-run home run in the first inning against Fall Mountain on Tuesday May 17. The Huskies went on to win, 15-2, in five innings. Dean then went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the Huskies’ 17-1 win over Winnisquam on Wednesday May 18. Monadnock is 14-0 on the season and in the No. 2 seed in the Division III standings, right behind White Mountains (15-0). Monadnock has three games left in the regular season.
Go to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote for who you believe deserves to be named Player of the Week. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon. Know someone who deserves a nomination? Email their name and stats to sports@keenesentinel.com.