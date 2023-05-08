Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 1-7 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Mikey Anger, Keene High boys lacrosse: The Blackbirds picked up a pair of wins last week thanks in part to Anger’s offensive contributions. The sophomore attacker had eight goals and six assists, including four goals and two helpers in a 12-3 win over Hillsboro-Deering-John Stark on Wednesday.
Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain baseball: Cormier played a big role on each side of the ball as the Wildcats picked up two wins last week. The senior began the week hurling a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Kearsarge on Monday. He struck out 11 and walked only two. On Thursday, Cormier did his damage at the plate, going 3-for-4 as the Wildcats topped Hinsdale 9-4.
Jack Riendeau, Keene High baseball: The Blackbirds picked up two all-important wins last week with help from Riendeau at the plate and on the mound. The senior blanked Concord, allowing only three hits in a complete game shutout. He struck out 4 and walked none in the 3-0 win. He also was 4-for-9 at the plate on the week, knocking a home run and driving in five runs.
Bailee Soucia, Keene-Monadnock girls lacrosse: The lone Monadnock player on the Keene-Monadnock girls lacrosse team flashed her nose for the net as the Blackbirds picked up two wins last week. She netted four goals in a 15-4 win over Pembroke on Monday, adding two assists. She followed that up with five goals in a 16-10 over ConVal on Friday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
