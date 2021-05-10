Grace LeClair, Monadnock softball
In a dominant 26-0 win over Wilton Monday, LeClair went 4-5 at the plate with seven RBI, including a grand slam in the third inning. She also got the start, pitching three no-hit innings. LeClair also scored three times in Thursday's 15-3 win over Wilton.
Connor Haas, Keene baseball
The sophomore looked sharp in his first career varsity start, pitching six scoreless innings and only allowing one hit in Keene’s 5-0 win over Mascenic Thursday, May 6. Haas struck out 10 batters in the victory and only walked three.
Cameron Brown, Keene girls tennis
Brown had a 5-match singles win streak going, including three wins during the week, before losing Friday. She posted a 3-1 record in singles during the week and came away with a doubles win in Tuesday’s win over Memorial.
Ella Dishong, ConVal girls lacrosse
Dishong led the way for the ConVal girls lacrosse team in its 15-4 win over Keene Wednesday with seven goals. The win marked the second time in the week that the ConVal girls lacrosse team beat Keene.