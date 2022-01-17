Here are the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of January 8-14. You can vote on who you believe deserves the honor at SentinelSource.com from Monday at noon to Friday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend edition of the Sentinel:
Junior Lucas Malay, Keene boys basketball
Malay scored a game-high 13 points in the Blackbirds’ 46-38 win over Merrimack on Saturday Jan. 8. Malay hung out in the post and found room to work, either scoring buckets or drawing a foul and getting to the free throw line. Sophomore Isaac Nelson scored 11 points in that game, including two big buckets in the final quarter to help Keene earn the win. Malay then scored a team-high nine points in the Blackbirds’ 60-42 loss to Pinkerton on Friday Jan. 14.
Junior Brynn Rautiola, Conant girls basketball
Rautiola couldn’t miss during Friday night’s game against St. Thomas Aquinas. The junior scored a career high 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting (5-for-9 from long range) as the Conant girls cruised to another victory, 81-41. Rautiola sat out the fourth quarter in that game. She also scored a game-high 14 points in the team’s 76-21 win over Hillsboro-Deering on Thurs. Jan. 13.
Senior Makenna Grillone, Fall Mtn girls basketball
Grillone finished with 15 points in the Wildcats’ 52-45 win over Monadnock on Mon. Jan. 10, including going 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help ice the game late. Grillone scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half. Fall Mountain did not lead until the fourth quarter in that game, but Grillone and classmate Avery Stewart (16 points) turned it on late to help the Wildcats keep their record unblemished. Grillone also led the Wildcats with 13 points against Newport on Wed. Jan. 12.
In the team’s only game of the week — a 55-26 loss to Derryfield on Tuesday Jan. 13 — Nardolillo scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Pacers. Seniors Megan Roberts and Chandra Burnham scored five and four points respectively in that game.
Know of someone who you think deserves to be nominated for the week of Jan. 15-21? Email sports@keenesentinel.com with your suggestion and stats.