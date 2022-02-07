Brayden Eastman was the leading scorer for Hinsdale in both of the Pacers’ wins during the week, a 66-55 win over Farmington on Jan. 31 and a 51-46 win over Wilton on Feb. 3.
Eastman scored 21 points against Farmington (team high) and and 15 against Wilton (tied for team high).
The Pacers are now 5-4 with four consecutive wins under their belt and next host Derryfield on Monday.
Maddy Faber, ConVal girls basketball
Maddy Faber did it all for the ConVal girls basketball team in three games this past week to end the regular season. After two efficient games to start the week, Faber exploded for a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double against Souhegan on Thursday Feb. 3 to help push the Cougars to their fourth consecutive win at the time.
She scored 10 points against Manchester West on Saturday Jan. 30 to kick off the week, then scored 12 points against Bishop Brady on Tuesday Feb. 1.
ConVal has now won five in a row (after Saturday’s win over Lebanon) and sits at 9-9 as the regular season wrapped up on Saturday.
Megan Roberts, Hinsdale girls basketball
In the Pacers’ only game during the week, Megan Roberts scored a team-high 17 points to lead Hinsdale past Farmington on Jan. 31. Roberts and the Pacers are currently on a three-game win streak and sit at 4-5 on the year. They next visit Farmington again on Monday.
Karri Trotter, Keene alpine skiing
Kari Trotter finished in second place in 52.10 at Gunstock Mountain on Thursday Feb. 3 to lead the Keene boys alpine skiing team to a first-place finish. Nick Drummond (third, 53.48), Noah Kress (fourth, 53.71) and Justin Perra (fifth, 53.78) all finished top five as well for the boys team.