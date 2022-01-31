Torin Kindopp continued his dominant indoor season at Keene’s meet on Thursday Jan. 27, winning the 1,500 meters in a league-best 4:06.42, and he remains undefeated in the state. This winter he has the fastest times and is ranked No. 1 in both the 1,000 meters and the 1,500 meters. On Thursday he defeated Sam Hilts from Concord who is currently ranked No. 2 in both of these middle-distance events.
Joe Gutwein, ConVal boys basketball
Joe Gutwein helped push ConVal to a 74-59 win over Pelham on Friday night, Jan. 28, scoring 20 points as one of four Cougars to score in double digits. Friday’s win put ConVal in a better position in the Division II standings with hopes of hosting a tournament game with two regular season games left. Gutwein also scored a team-high 18 points in ConVal’s win over Manchester West on Thursday Jan. 27, one of five Cougars to hit double figures that day.
Bailee Soucia, Monadnock girls basketball
Another freshman who has been stepping up all year, Bailee Soucia scored a game-high 17 points in Monadnock’s beatdown over Raymond on Friday night, Jan. 28, and scored 13 points in the Huskies’ win over Newport the night before. Soucia has been a big part of the Huskies’ 10-3 start to the year (now six wins in a row), stepping right into a starting role in her first year on varsity.
Sephra Parrelli, Keene-Fall Mtn. girls hockey
Sephra Parrelli scored three goals in the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team’s 7-0 win over ConVal-Conant Thursday night, Jan. 27. Thursday marked Parrelli’s first career hattrick. She scored all of her goals in a six-goal second period for the team. All this in her first game back after having to sit out for a few weeks.