Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-7
Here are the four nominees:
Gabe Hill, Monadnock boys basketball
Gabe Hill scored a career-high 20 points in Monadnock’s only game of the week, a comfortable 69-43 win over Newport on Monday Jan. 3. Hill was one of many effective shooters that night, as the Huskies recorded their third consecutive win. Monadnock’s game against Campbell which was originally scheduled for last Friday was postponed, so the Huskies next host Fall Mountain on Monday.
Malachi Page, ConVal boys basketball
Malachi Page scored a game-high 18 points in ConVal’s 69-58 win over Pembroke Academy on Wednesday Jan. 5 to help the Cougars stay undefeated and hand Pembroke its first loss of the year. The next day, Page scored 13 points — all in the third quarter — to propel the Cougars over Bow, 69-46, and push their record to 7-0. ConVal next travels to Hanover on Tuesday.
Camden Ladzinski, Keene girls hockey
Camden Ladzinski scored a hattrick in the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team’s 6-0 win over Manchester Central on Wednesday Jan. 5, the team’s only game of the week. Keene-Fall Mountain (2-2) lost to Pembroke Academy on Saturday and next hosts Oyster River on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Jason Foster, Keene wrestling
Jason Foster clinched the Keene wrestling team’s 41-27 victory over Concord with a 7-4 win in the 220-pound bout on Wednesday Jan. 5. An overall successful meet for Keene saw nine wrestlers win their bouts, with six picking up bonus points, as the Blackbirds took down the six-time state runners up in Concord. Foster — wrestling up a weight class on Wednesday — had the opportunity to seal the team’s win at 220, and he delivered. Keene wrestling stays undefeated in dual meets (9-0) and next hosts Manchester Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for Alumni Night.
Know of someone who you think deserves to be nominated for the week of Jan. 8-14? Email sports@keenesentinel.com with your suggestion.