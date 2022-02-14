Braden Crisp made 28 saves during the ConVal-Conant team’s 4-2 win over Monadnock-Fall Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Keene ICE. Mid-way through the third period and down just a goal, the Huskies had a full two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity, with a chance to tie the game, but Crisp came up with timely goals to preserve the 3-2 lead. Then, after Monadnock-Fall Mountain pulled their goalie for the extra skater, Crisp handled the pressure and eventually senior Niemela Elias scored an empty-netter to all but end the game.
Garrett Somero, Conant boys basketball
Garrett Somero scored 12 points in the Orioles’ upset over Monadnock Monday night, Feb. 7, which was tied for the team high with sophomore Manny Hodgson. It took an extra frame, but the Orioles took down the Huskies in a late-season upset, thanks in part to Somero’s efforts. Somero also scored a game-high 15 points in Conant’s win over Raymond Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Orioles head into the playoffs at 10-8 and on a three-game win streak.
Teagan Kirby, Conant girls basketball
Teagan Kirby kicked off the week scoring a team-high 16 points in a thrilling, 43-42, win over Monadnock Monday Feb. 7. In a game that saw the Huskies’ defense shut down top scorers Emma Tenters and Brynn Rautiola, Kirby stepped up to fill in on offense. Kirby again scored a team-high in points against Raymond (12) on Tuesday Feb. 8 to lead the Orioles to a 51-18 win over the Rams. She scored six points against Hopkinton Thursday Feb. 10 and 10 against Newport in the regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 11. The Orioles finished the regular season 18-0 — their third consecutive undefeated regular season.
Brady Elliott, Fall Mountain boys basketball
On senior night — fittingly — Brady Elliott led the Wildcats to an exciting 41-39 win over Mascenic, Thursday, Feb. 10. The senior scored a team-high 13 points, including the game-winning bucket with 20 seconds to play. Carmine Sweeny (12 points) hit a three-pointer and Foster Willett hit two free throws to erase a five-point deficit in the final minutes, and Elliott took care of the rest. Fall Mountain ended the season at 4-12.
Go to SentinelSource.com to cast your votes for who you believe deserves to be named Player of the Week. With the playoffs in full swing, this will be the final Player of the Week poll of the season.