With the first full week of fall sports wrapped up, the Sentinel Player of the Week award is back!
Read about the four nominees below, and be sure to cast your vote for who you believe is most deserving of the award. Voting goes from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon (a change from Friday).
Here are the four nominees:
Sophomore Allie Burgess, ConVal girls soccer
The sophomore standout scored four times in ConVal’s 5-4 loss to Keene on Aug. 30. She had a hattrick in the first half and scored again in the second half of the back-and-forth contest. Burgess was on the back line last season but impressed in her first game on the attack.
Senior Ethan Jarvis, Monadnock football
Jarvis ran for 119 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in Friday’s 34-0 win over Fall Mountain to kick off the season. After a slow start in the first half, the Huskies hit another level in the final two quarters. Jarvis was a key contributor, running for 86 yards and both of his touchdowns in the second half. Monadnock (1-0) hosts Stevens next Friday.
Junior Josh DiPasquale, Conant boys soccer
DiPasquale scored four goals in Conant’s 6-2 win over Wilton on Tues. Aug. 30. He scored three of his goals in the second half. Conant is off to a 2-0 start to the season and hosts Monadnock Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Junior Tessa Pearson, Keene field hockey
Pearson has four goals through the team’s first three games of the season. The junior scored twice in the team’s season-opening win over Merrimack on Aug. 29, then scored again against Nashua South on Aug. 31 and capped off her week with a goal against Bedford on Sept. 2. Keene is 2-1 after the first week of competition and next travels to Dover Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Nominations for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 3-9 are currently being accepted. You can submit your nomination here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player_of_the_week/. Any questions, email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.
