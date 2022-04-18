With the first full week of high school spring sports in the books, it’s time once again to decide who will be Sentinel Player of the Week. Read about this week’s nominees below, and don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon:
Dominic Van Leare-Nutting, Fall Mtn. baseball
Van Leare-Nutting started his season hot in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats, starting with a 4-for-5 day with a double and two triples in a. 12-4 win over Conant in the season opener on Monday April 11. Van Leare-Nutting also pitched 4-plus innings in that game, striking out eight batters. Then, in an 8-0 shutout over Mascoma Valley on Wednesday April 13, Van Leare-Nutting went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Kendal Cote, Fall Mtn. softball
Cote pitched a no-hitter in the Wildcats’ 22-0 win over Mascoma Valley on Wednesday April 13. She struck out 13 batters. On top of that, Cote hit two three-run homeruns and seven RBIs on the day.
Zak Whitney, Keene baseball
Whitney — in his first varsity start — was tasked with going up against one of the most-accomplished pitchers in the state (Winnacunnet’s Joe Allen) in the Blackbirds’ home opener on Wednesday April 13. The sophomore never backed down, dealing five no-hit innings, keeping the Warriors batters off balance all afternoon, and struck out seven hitters. Whitney left the game with a 2-0 lead (Joel Beard hit a two-run homerun off Allen in the first inning). Despite Winnacunnet’s late comeback to win the game, Whitney did his job — and then some — for Keene.
Kevin Putnam, Monadnock baseball
After starting the season with a 3-for-3 day at the plate on Wednesday April 13, Putnam went 5-for-5 with four RBIs on Friday, as the Huskies went 2-0 during the opening week of the season. For those keeping track, that’s an 8-for-8 start to the year for the senior. Putnam also pitched two hitless innings on Wednesday against Kearsarge, then threw four innings to pick up the win against Conant on Friday.
— Sentinel Staff
