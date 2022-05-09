athlete of week

Read about this week's Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below:

Kendall Sullivan, ConVal softball

Sullivan had the game-winning, two-RBI double in the sixth inning of the ConVal softball team’s 2-0 win over Bow Thursday May 5. It was the junior’s second hit of the game (she had a single in the second inning). Sullivan also pitched the shutout that day, giving up six hits with five strikeouts in the victory.

Connor Branon, Monadnock baseball

Branon threw a no-hitter in a 14-0, five-inning win over Raymond Friday May 6. He struck out 10 batters and gave up just two walks. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two walks. Earlier in the week, he went 3-for-4 against Fall Mountain on Monday, May 2 (continued on Tuesday after a rain delay), in the Huskies’ 9-2 win over the Wildcats.

Grace LeClair, Monadnock softball

LeClair started the week pitching a complete game against Fall Mountain on Monday May 2. She struck out 19 in the circle and gave up just one unearned run. She did not give up a hit until the seventh inning, and at one point struck out six Wildcats in a row. Then, in an 18-13 win over Raymond on Friday May 6, LeClair went 3-for-5 at the plate with a team-high five RBIs. She pitched the final four innings in relief, striking out 11 batters and giving up just one hit.

Mitchell Hill, Monadnock track & field

Hill impressed under the lights on Friday night, May 6, winning the 800-meter race in an impressive 1:58.42, 12 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. In the 800-meter, Hill is now ranked No. 3 in the state among all divisions and first in Division III.

