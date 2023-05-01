Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 24-30 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Ari Drouin, Monadnock softball: Drouin hurled a one-hit shutout for the Huskies against Mascoma Valley on Wednesday, striking out eight and allowing only one walk. She also added four hits and eight RBI as Monadnock cruised to their second victory.
Tasha MacNeil, ConVal Track & Field:
MacNeil was first in all four of her events in the Cougars’ first home meet of the season on Tuesday, setting personal bests in the 100 and the discus. She won the 100 meters (12.85 seconds), the shot put (27-feet, eight inches), the discus (88-feet, one-inch) and the javelin (99-feet, nine inches) as the Cougars took top spot in the tri-meet against Souhegan and Hollis-Brookline.
Justine Porowski, Keene High girls tennis: The freshman is 8-0 in the Blackbirds No. 1 singles spot after an 8-1 win as Keene moved to 7-1 on the season with a 6-3 win over Pembroke on Tuesday. She teamed with Allison Mowatt for an 8-2 win in the top doubles match on Tuesday as well. Porowski has outscored her opponents 64-10 thus far this season in singles play and has not allowed more than three points in any match.
Nick Squatrito, ConVal boys lacrosse: The Cougars got a pair of wins, returning to .500 at 3-3 with a three-game winning streak, thanks in large part to their goaltender. Squatrito made 20 stops in a 6-2 win over Keene on Tuesday and 26 stops against Windham in an 8-6 win on Friday.
