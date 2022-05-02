Read about this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below, and don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon:
Ethan Vitello, Conant track
The senior tied a school record in the 200-meter dash at the Sanborn Invitational on Saturday, April 23. Vitello ran in 22.9 seconds, tying Zac Wright’s record from the 1990s. He also finished second in the long jump at the invitational and anchored the 4x400 relay team which finished first in comeback fashion to seal the victory for the Orioles.
Andrew Lindsell, Hinsdale baseball
Lindsell hit the walk-off winner as the Hinsdale baseball team beat Fall Mountain, 5-4, Thursday, April 28. Fall Mountain — a Division III team — was previously undefeated before the Pacers took them down behind strong performances from Lindsell, Dan Tetreault and Aidan Davis, who each had two hits. Davis also earned the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts.
Graecen Kirby, Conant softball
Kirby led the Conant softball team to a 9-2 win over Monadnock on Thursday April 28, avenging an earlier loss to the Huskies which saw Monadnock made a furious 7th-inning comeback. Kirby made sure that didn’t happen again, pitching the complete game, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out 10. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, while her sister, Teagan, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Samantha Henderson, ConVal softball
Henderson scored the eventual game-winner against Stevens on Monday, April 25, reaching base on a walk in the top of the seventh inning then coming around to score on an error to break a 4-4 tie. ConVal scored two more insurance runs before the inning’s end, eventually beating Stevens, 7-4, to end a brief two-game losing streak. Henderson then went 3-for-4 on Thursday, April 27, to lead the Cougars to a 8-5 win over Pembroke. She scored twice on Thursday with two singles and a double. The Cougars are out to a hot 5-2 start to the year behind Henderson’s (and many others’) early-season successes.
Go to SentinelSource.com to cast your votes for who you believe deserves to be named Player of the Week. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon. Know of someone who deserves a nomination? Email their name and stats to sports@keenesentinel.com.