Here are the nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 17-23:
Senior Emma Bartlett, Keene High softball
Compiled a 3-0 record in the circle with three shutouts (14-0 win over Manchester Central, 3-0 win over Central, 13-0 win over Conant). She pitched a no-hitter against Central on April 22 and had 37 strikeouts over three games.
Sophomore Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain baseball
Pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout in his first varsity start April 19 against Sunapee. He struck out seven in the 4-0 win. In two games during the week, the sophomore went 5-6 at the plate with four singles, a double and three RBI.
Senior Zach Mooers, Keene High baseball
Hit two solo home runs in a 5-1 win over Manchester Central on April 19. He also pitched the seventh inning, striking out two batters.
Senior Griffin Filaski and freshman Ronan McNamara, ConVal boys lacrosse
Each scored four goals in a 10-4 win over Monadnock on April 20. The performances were career-highs for both student-athletes and marked McNamara’s first career varsity goals.