Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of April 17-23 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
How are nominees chosen? Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Last week’s winner: Graecen Kirby, Conant softball, senior.
Here are this week’s four nominees:
Aidan Davis, Hinsdale baseball, senior — The Pacers picked up a pair of wins behind the two-way play of their senior all star. Davis had three hits and five RBIs, and threw five innings allowing just two runs with seven strikeouts in a 12-2 win over Farmington on Wednesday. In the first game of a doubleheader against Pittsfield on Saturday, Davis struck out 15 and allowed just one run on two hits in a 7-1 win. He added three more hits at the plate in the win as well.
Rylee Herr, Conant softball, senior — Herr was at the center of the Orioles’ offensive outburst to start the week. The centerfielder was a home run shy of the cycle on Monday, finishing 3-for-5 with five RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in an 18-11 win over Gilford. She followed that up with another three-hit performance, tacking on three more RBI in a 21-0 win over Fall Mountain. She finished the week 7-for-13 with eight RBI and three stolen bases.
Lexi Lounder, Keene High softball, sophomore — It was a breakout week for the sophomore, finishing 8-for-12 at the plate with four doubles and a triple. She drove in five runs and scored five times. In the field the shortstop had six putouts and two assists as the Blackbirds took wins against Timberlane and Brattleboro in a 2-1 week.
Lily Mandel, ConVal softball, senior — The Cougars got into the win column in a big way and Mandel provided the exclamation point — not allowing a single hit in two straight games. The senior tossed a five-inning perfect game on Wednesday against Lebanon, striking out 10 in a 20-0 win. On Friday, she held Plymouth hitless, striking out 10 with a walk and a hit batter in a 12-0 five-inning win. In total, she faced 31 batters, struck out 20 of them and only allowed two baserunners. At the plate, she was 3-for-5 over the two wins with a double and two RBI on a pair of sacrifice flies.
