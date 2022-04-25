Read about this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week nominees below, and don’t forget to vote at SentinelSource.com. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Friday at noon:
Eric Stapelfeld, ConVal baseball
Stapelfeld pitched a complete game, two-hitter in the Cougars’ 4-1 win over Milford on Thursday April 21. He struck out nine batters in his seven innings pitched. He retired Milford’s first 11 batters before giving up a two-out base hit, which did not amount to much of a threat as Stapelfeld got out of the inning with a strikeout. He walked some guys on in the fifth and sixth innings and gave up an RBI double in the fifth inning, but outside of that Stapelfeld was mowing Milford’s batters down. He pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close the door. In ConVal’s loss to Hollis on Friday, Stapelfeld then went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. He also scored a run.
Shawn Bixby, Monadnock softball
Bixby was cruising during her start against Mascoma Valley on Monday April 18. The junior pitched all five innings of the 17-0 win, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. She gave up three walks, but her defense helped make sure Mascoma to threatened to score in an error-less game.
Jack Riendeau, Keene baseball
Riendeau — in his first varsity start — pitched a five-inning shutout over Timberlane as the Keene baseball team won, 10-0, Monday April 18. He allowed just five hits and struck out nine batters to lead the Blackbirds to their first win of the season.
Lane LeClair, Conant baseball
In a 13-1, five-inning win over Kearsarge on Wednesday April 20, LeClair pitched the complete game, giving up just the one run on four hits while striking out 10 batters. Then on Friday April 22, LeClair went 1-for-4 at the plate with two big RBIs — including an RBI triple in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3 — in a 7-3 win over Bishop Brady.