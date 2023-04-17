Cam Olivo, Monadnock baseball, senior — It’s no surprise to anyone that the returning Division III first-team all-stater got off to a roaring start with the Huskies. The SNHU-bound pitcher and first baseman homered in his first at-bat of the season against Hopkinton on Monday and again on Wednesday against Conant in a fifth-inning walk-off. He finished 4-for-8 at the dish with 5 RBI with three walks and only two strikeouts. On the mound, he struck out 10 batters against Conant, allowing only one hit.
Justine Porowski, Keene High girls tennis, freshman — The Keene High girls tennis team is off to one of its best starts at 5-0 thanks in large part to the play from their No. 1 singles player Porowski. She is 5-0 to start the season, defeating opponents by a combined score of 40-3. Her and doubles partner Andreea Rusu are 4-1 to begin the season in the Blackbirds’ top doubles pair as well.
Asianah Gostlya, Keene High softball, junior — The junior center fielder was on-base machine as the Blackbirds went 2-1 in their opening week. She finished the week with a .555 batting average and a 1.560 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), with four runs scored, three RBI and three doubles. She reached base all five times in a 13-5 win over Bedford on Monday.
Greacen Kirby, Conant softball, junior — Kirby hurled two complete games in the circle for the Orioles (2-0). She struck out 11 and allowed three hits with eight walks in a 7-5 win over Monadnock, then hushed Mascenic bats with 13 strikeouts — locating 19 first-pitch strikes — while allowing two hits in a 2-1 win on Friday. She added two base hits and an RBI in Friday’s win.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.