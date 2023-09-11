Below are the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for all varsity NHIAA competition from Sept. 4 to 10. Go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Voting runs from Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Here are this week’s four nominees:
Cainen Avery, Monadnock girls soccer — In a high-scoring match against regional rivals Conant, Avery scored twice to help the Huskies to a 4-3 win on Wednesday in Jaffery.
Patrick Connors, Fall Mountain football — Connors proved a steady hand for the Wildcats in a 27-6 win over Kearsarge on Saturday in Langdon, leading the team in rushing and receiving yards. The sophomore running back carried 11 times for 75 yards and added 52 yards on five receptions, including a seven-yard touchdown. On defense, he added seven tackles one sack and two tackles for a loss.
Sully Sturtz, Keene High cross country — Sturtz has placed first overall in back-to-back dual meets to start the season for the Blackbirds. He was first Tuesday at Alvirne, finishing in 17 minutes, seven seconds as the Birds split the meet to move to 4-1 on the season.
Lucille White, ConVal field hockey — After the Cougars had been shutout in each of their first three matches, White broke the dry spell with two goals in a 3-2 overtime win over Milford. Her second goal in the second half tied the game to help force overtime.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.