Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 22-28 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
This will be the final poll of the spring sports season. All Player of the Week winners will be recognized with a banquet on June 6 at Keene Country Club. Two unified athletes of the year also will be honored. Tickets can be purchased on sentinelsource.com.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Tuesday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Noah Lambert, ConVal boys lacrosse — The senior had the scoring touch as the Cougars picked up back-to-back wins to close out the regular season and earn the No. 10 seed ahead of the Division II tournament. He scored nine goals in a 15-1 over Hillsboro-Deering and twice in an 8-7 win over Keene-Monadnock on Friday.
Hannah Manley, Conant softball — The sophomore nearly tripled her run production in the final week of the regular season as the Orioles won three times to head into the postseason on a six-game winning streak. Manley drove in 11 runs with a .545 batting average on the week. She was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and a triple with six RBI in a 15-11 win over Hillsboro-Deering on Wednesday. She finished the regular season on a six-game hitting streak, raising her average from .162 to .255.
Ben Sawyer, Conant track and field — A year after helping the Orioles to a team state championship, the sophomore again stood out at the Division III state meet with a pair of individual titles. He repeated in the long jump with a winning leap of 20-feet, 4.5 inches. He also won the boys 300 hurdles in dramatic fashion, edging his opponent at the line to win in 41.51 seconds.
Chris Stevens, Keene High track and field — His third Player of the Week nomination in a row, the junior standout sprinter has been at the top of his game when it has mattered most this spring. He won boys 100 meter dash in 11.18 seconds and the 200 in 22.32 seconds as Keene finished third at the Division I State Meet. He also ran on the Blackbirds second-place 4 x 400 relay.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
