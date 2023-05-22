Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 15-21 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Cainen Avery, Monadnock softball: The sophomore was an on-base machine for the Huskies, who earned two wins on the week — including a 16-2 upset of Fall Mountain on Friday. Avery was 11-for-14 at the plate (.786 batting average) with back-to-back four-hit games against Conant and Fall Mountain. She knocked two triples, drove in two runs and scored eight runs. She is batting .553 on the season.
Lane LeClair, Conant baseball: The Orioles squeezed out two one-run wins on the week and LeClair was on the mound for both. The right-hander tossed two complete games, striking out 10 in a 5-4 win over Winnisquam. He followed it up with an eight-inning complete game where he struck out 18 against Kearsarge as the Orioles won in 4-3 extras. He threw 215 pitches on the week, walking just four batters.
Gavin Rigby, Keene High baseball: The Blackbirds needed eight innings to get a run across the plate against Salem on Friday and it was Rigby who gave them a chance. He held Salem scoreless in an eight-inning complete game shutout. He allowed just three hits and walked only one. He struck out two on 94 pitches.
Chris Stevens, Keene High track & field: The junior sprinter showed he is ready to go for this week’s Division I State Meet. At the Londonderry Invitational on Saturday, Stevens broke the school record in the 200 meter at 21.78 — eclipsing his own previous mark. He also set a state-leading time in the 100 meter at 10.82 seconds.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
