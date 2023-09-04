Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for all varsity NHIAA competition between Aug. 23 to Sept. Sept. 3 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the Weekend Sentinel.
Nominees are picked based on nominations, scores and results sent to The Sentinel. To nominate a player, email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week by Sunday.
Here are this week's four nominees:
Avery Ducharme, Fall Mountain girls soccer — The sophomore forward got off to a hot start for the Wildcats. She scored twice in a 3-2 win over Monadnock to open the season. She scored again on Saturday as Fall Mountain played to a 2-2 draw in overtime against Stevens in the Charity Cup
Chase Elliott, Monadnock football — With sophomore running back Koby Kidney out with injury, and fullback Brandon Bernard exiting the game in the first half, the bulk of responsibility in Monadnock's ground and pound game went to Elliott. The junior responded with 131 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score in overtime that set up the game-winning two-point conversion in a nail-biting 20-18 win over Fall Mountain.
Haley Mathewson, ConVal girls soccer — The Cougars picked up wins in each of their first two matches to begin the season 2-1, with Mathewson factoring into the scoring in both wins. Her corner kick set up a header finish for teammate Tasha MacNeil in a 3-1 win over Milford on Aug. 25. Against Keene, Mathewson scored twice and added another assist in 4-2 win on Aug. 28.
Cece Walier, Keene High field hockey — The junior forward had the scoring touch as the Blackbirds picked up wins in each of their first two matches of the fall. Walier found the back of the net three times and added an assist in a 7-1 win over Merrimack and followed it up with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Nashua South.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
