Junior Jonah Frost, Keene baseball
In just his second career varsity start, Frost pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning of Keene’s 4-1 win over Manchester Memorial Monday. He pitched 6.2 innings before giving up an infield hit to break up the no-hitter. Frost struck out six batters in the quality start and was pulled with two outs in the sixth, but still earned the win to move to 2-0 on the season.
Sophomore Lily Mandel, ConVal softball
In three games during the week, Mandel went 7-8 at the plate with five singles, two doubles and three RBI. She also walked three times. But that’s not all. As the team’s ace, the sophomore made pitching appearances in all three games, throwing two complete games and coming in relief during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Sanborn. She pitched 13.5 innings during the week, striking out 21 batters and only allowing four runs on nine hits. The team went 2-1 in the three games, splitting the doubleheader with Sanborn Saturday, winning game one 9-3 and falling in game two 13-1. The Cougars then bounced back to beat Souhegan Monday, 18-1, in 4.5 innings.
Juniors Eva Calcutt and Fletcher Maggs, ConVal tennis
The doubles team went 2-0 this past week with two wins against the opposing Souhegan doubles team, 8-4 Monday and 8-3 Friday. Both juniors also finished the week with two singles wins. Calcutt, playing on the boys team since ConVal did not field a girls team this year, moves to 4-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles on the season. Maggs is also undefeated in both singles and doubles this season (4-0, 3-0 respectively). As a team, ConVal swept Souhegan, 7-2 Monday and again 7-2 Friday.
Peyton Joslyn, Monadnock middle school track
During the track meet hosted by Monadnock on Saturday, April 24, the 7th grader set the middle school record for the fastest 1600-meter race with a time of 5:18.27. Joslyn’s mile time beat his own record, which he had set two days prior, by almost 12 seconds. His previous record was 5:30.08.