ConVal boys lacrosse senior attacker Noah Lambert was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning May 22-28. Lambert is the final Player of the Week winner for the 2022-23 school year.
All Player of the Week winners, along with 10 Outstanding Winter Athletes, will be honored at the Sentinel’s Players of the Year banquet on Tuesday, June 6, at Keene Country Club. Tickets may be purchased on sentinelsource.com.
Lambert had the scoring touch as the Cougars picked up back-to-back wins to close out the regular season and earn the No. 10 seed ahead of the Division II tournament. He scored nine goals in a 15-1 over Hillsboro-Deering and twice in an 8-7 win over Keene-Monadnock on Friday. The Cougars were eliminated Thursday in the first round of the Division II Tournament.
The senior picked up 465 votes (46 percent).
Conant sophomore shortstop Hannah Manley was second with 437 votes (43 percent). She nearly tripled her run production in the final week of the regular season as the Orioles won three times to head into the postseason on a six-game winning streak. Manley drove in 11 runs with a .545 batting average on the week.
Conant track’s Ben Sawyer was third with 66 votes. A year after helping the Orioles to a team state championship, the sophomore again stood out at the Division III state meet with a pair of individual titles. He repeated in the long jump with a winning leap of 20-feet, 4.5 inches. He also won the boys 300 hurdles in dramatic fashion, edging his opponent at the line to win in 41.51 seconds.
Keene’s Chris Stevens was fourth with 46 votes. He won the boys 100 and 200 meter dash at the Division I State Meet.
Below is a Q&A with Noah Lambert:
The Sentinel: What was working so well in that game against Hillsboro-Deering that allowed you to explode for nine goals?
Lambert: Off the rip, I just saw that they weren’t really pressuring me as much as many teams have during the season. It was sitting way far out my first goal. I’d say it was probably 15 yards out, maybe even farther, but I found that they weren’t really testing me from far. Some of the defenders were not quite up to par compared to most players I had played this season, (Hillsbor-Deering) wasn’t the strongest team this year. But yeah, that’s kind of just where I was able to score. They were just leaving me alone and I kind of ended up scoring nine.
Is that the most you have ever scored in a game?
Yeah that has the cake right there. I think my previous high before that was four or five.
What is your favorite kind of goal to score?
Mine’s probably in between muscling in there and getting a goal on like three defenders or a really far shot that’s just super well-placed. That’s just a great feeling if you get it perfect top right. You hear the net with the ball. That’s a great feeling.
What’s the most memorable goal you have scored?
I might want to say my last goal which was on our senior night against Keene. That felt like a pretty good goal to me. I would say since it was, I guess my last ever and then also it was just like one of the last goals of that game felt like a pretty good one to me.
How big of a win was it when you beat Keene on senior night after beating them earlier in the season as well?
Yeah, that one felt great. We knew they were gonna wanna try to get that back because we had, we had won by pretty much a quarter in the game before. So I knew they were gonna just definitely be on top of their game, try to get the win and lower our spot in the playoffs. But luckily enough, we were able to run away with it at one point. It was like 8-4. They end up coming back quite a bit, but we were able to just keep the score up.
How would you sum up the last few years playing lacrosse at ConVal. What sticks out?
Honestly, I think it’s really just the teammates that I had, because it really hit me (Thursday) — that was really my last time ever. I might not see most of them too much and this is my last week of school right now, so it’s gonna probably be one of the last times I’m with most of those people. So it was really hitting home for me and I was just, you know, enjoying the time with them after the game. It was great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.