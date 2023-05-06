ConVal boys lacrosse senior goaltender Nick Squatrito was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning April 24-30.
The Cougars got a pair of wins, returning to .500 at 3-3 with a three-game winning streak , thanks in large part to their captain goaltender. Squatrito made 20 stops in a 6-2 win over Keene on April 25 and 26 stops against Windham in an 8-6 win on April 28.
Squatrito received 37 percent of the vote.
He edged out Monadnock Arianna Drouin by 20 votes.
Drouin hurled a one-hit shutout for the Huskies against Mascoma Valley on April 26, striking out eight and allowing only one walk. She also added four hits and eight RBI as Monadnock cruised to their second victory.
ConVal track’s Tasha MacNeil was fourth with 13 percent of the vote. She was first in all four of her events in the Cougars’ first home meet of the season on April 25, setting personal bests in the 100 and the discus.
Keene High girls tennis’ Justine Porowski was third in the poll with 16 percent of the vote. The freshman took an 8-1 win on April 25 in the Birds’ top singles spot. She teamed with Allison Mowatt for an 8-2 win in the top doubles match as well.
Below is a Q&A with Nick Squatrito:
The Sentinel: You faced a lot of shots over just two games. What’s the thought process like in those games when you’re seeing a lot of action?
Squatrito: I go into games and I think I’m not gonna get that many saves. I’m just there to just do as many things as I can to try to make our team win. At the end of the games, I always go up to whoever’s recording the books and I always ask how many saves I got and I always think I have way less than what I do. So, when I go up there and hear I get 20 saves, 26 saves, it kind of surprises me and it’s like, I don’t think I do that well until I actually hear it.
When did you know you wanted to be a goalie? What were those first few games like?
I started lacrosse in seventh grade, playing attack. And halfway through the season, our goalie decided he didn’t wanna play goalie anymore. And so our coach told us like, hey, we need a goalie. So that night I talked to my brother [Andrew] because he kind of got me into the sport and he told me, hey, like, just try it out, maybe you’ll like it. And then the next day I was up with the pads on, getting suited up.
I remember I was so nervous, and, I kind of knew what I was doing, but not really. I still remember my first day there was some kid’s shot and I don’t even think I moved. It just hit me square in the thigh and it hurt so bad. But then from that moment on, even though it hurt, I enjoyed being able to just like, make sure the ball doesn’t go in and like the game kind of relies on me.
What is the key to making a good save?
There’s a bunch of different components. You gotta watch where the ball is going. You gotta watch where head of the stick is going so you know where the ball kinda is going. You gotta make sure you have your body right behind the ball so you gotta move behind the ball, which is kind of scary. And you gotta make sure, obviously, that you’re catching the ball.
People probably think that’s all there is to it, just catching the ball. What are some other aspects to being a goalie?
Yeah. So obviously it’s saving the ball, but it’s also, because once I save it, I gotta pass it to the my other teammates to make sure they clear the zone so we can score. A big responsibility is I see the whole field. I’m the only player on the field that can see the whole game. So I’m kind of like the, the person that if someone has a question, they come up to me or if I see something that someone’s doing good or doing bad, I go up and tell them. So it’s kind of a big responsibility for me, but I enjoy doing it.
Nominees for Player of the Week are picked based on nominations sent in and high school results reported to the Sentinel. You can submit nominations weekly until Sunday here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player — of — the — week/.
The Sentinel Player of the Week poll goes up on sentinelsource.com Mondays at 9 a.m. and runs until Thursday at 9 a.m. Players are only eligible to win once per season. Nominees who do not win the vote may be nominated again, however. Player of the Week winners will be honored at the Players of the Year banquet on June 6 at Keene Country Club.
