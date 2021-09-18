Senior Georgios Pananas of the Monadnock boys soccer team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.
Pananas scored four goals in three games during the week; twice in the Monadnock boys soccer team’s 7-3 loss to Prospect Mountain on Tuesday Sept. 7, again on Thursday Sept. 9 in a 4-2 loss to Mascenic, then had one more in the Huskies’ 2-1 loss to Fall Mountain on Friday Sept. 10.
Pananas earned 814 votes (43.2 percent) throughout the week.
Sophomore Emma Rodenhiser of the ConVal volleyball team earned 750 votes (39.8 percent), freshman Sofia Miller of the Keene field hockey team earned 241 votes (12.8 percent) and sophomore Josh DeVore of the Fall Mountain football team earned 81 votes (4.2 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.
Know someone who deserves to be nominated for Player of the Week? Email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.