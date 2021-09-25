Senior Carson Shanks of the Monadnock football team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17.
Shanks was all over the field in last Friday’s win over ConVal. The senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns — both to sophomore Ben Dean — and also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.
Shanks earned 603 votes (46.3 percent) throughout the week.
“Carson is Carson,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotitio after last Friday’s game. “He had an awesome game. We’re throwing the ball, something we haven’t done in a while.”
Senior Jarrod Rokes of the Keene High football team earned 557 votes (42.7 percent for his three-touchdown performance in the Blackbirds’ win over Alvirne last Friday.
Senior Mitchell Hill of the Monadnock cross country team finished third with 81 votes (6.2 percent) and freshman Ben Sawyer of the Conant boys soccer team finished fourth with 63 votes (4.8 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 18-24 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.
Know someone who deserves to be nominated for Player of the Week? Email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.