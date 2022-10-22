Monadnock freshman Charleigh Bohannon runs down the field with the ball during the Huskies’ game against Kearsarge on Sept. 22 in North Sutton. Bohannon won the most recent Sentinel Player of the Week award.
The top three finishers in this week’s Sentinel Player of the Week poll were separated by just 10 percentage points, but it was Monadnock freshman Charleigh Bohannon who came out on top to earn the award.
Bohannon earned 419 votes (34.1 percent) during the week.
Keene junior Jasiah Sales earned 361 votes (29.3 percent) and Monadnock senior Jack Lorenz earned 299 votes (24.3 percent).
Bohannon scored five goals for the Monadnock field hockey team in a 5-0 win over Franklin Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Franklin. She led the Huskies to their second run in a row in the season finale.
“I definitely think it started with our defense,” Bohannon said. “We had a lot of good luck getting out of the circle and we pushed it up the field. We had a lot of really good give-and-go’s and really pushed up the field. We had a lot of people offensively in the circle and I really think overwhelming their defense inside the 25 helped us get those balls in the net.”
“[Charleigh] is just an unbelievable all-around player,” said Monadnock head coach Ally McCall. “She is truly one of the most dedicated players I’ve ever seen. ... Her commitment is truly inspiring. She finally got that boost of confidence that she needed. She realized that her skill is really great and she can get around defenders and get the ball in the net. It just kind of clicked in that last game.
“On top of being an unbelievable field hockey player, she’s also an unbelievable student,” McCall added. “She’s super dedicated to her academics, and it’s really important for me as a coach to teach the girls that academics come first. She puts so much time and effort into that but then also brings the same level of energy to her sport, too.”
Monadnock finished 2-10 and did not qualify for the playoffs, but won its final two games of the regular season.
“Our record definitely doesn’t reflect how hard we worked,” Bohannon said. “We definitely had some good games that were really intense. ... We definitely got a lot more confident.”
Sales scored twice in the Keene football team’s 40-28 loss to Nashua South Friday night, Oct. 14. The Blackbirds kept it close much of the night — thanks in part to Sales’ two touchdowns — and even had a chance to tie the game late, but a South touchdown with five minutes to play was the nail in the coffin.
Lorenz highlighted a 2-0 week for the Huskies, running for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the win 52-8 win over Campbell on Saturday, Oct. 8. He had touchdown runs of 83, 77, 65, 60 and 29 yards in that game. Then, in Monadnock’s 48-20 win over Kearsarge Friday Oct. 14, Lorenz ran for 131 yards and a touchdown. He only played in the first half.
Fall Mountain freshman Aubrey Thomas finished fourth in the poll, earning 151 votes (12.3 percent). With a spot in the Division III playoffs potentially on the line, the Fall Mountain girls soccer team needed a win against Mascoma Valley on Friday, Oct. 14. Thomas’s go-ahead goal with less than 15 minutes remaining put the Wildcats on their way to a 4-2 victory to keep postseason hopes alive. Thomas put Fall Mountain ahead, 3-2, and Mariella Tsitsonis — a previous Sentinel Player of the Week winner — added an insurance goal a few minutes later.
