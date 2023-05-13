Keene High’s Mikey Anger, a sophomore attacker on the boys lacrosse team was voted Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning May 1-7.
The Blackbirds picked up a pair of wins last week thanks in part to Anger’s offensive contributions. He had eight goals and six assists, including four goals and two helpers in a 12-3 win over Hillsboro-Deering-John Stark on May 3.
Anger garnered 795 votes (43 percent).
Keene-Monadnock girls lacrosse midfielder and attack Bailee Soucia was second in the poll with 573 votes (31 percent). She scored nine goals and had two assists over two wins for the Blackbirds.
Keene High baseball’s Jack Riendeau was third with 333 votes (18 percent). He threw a shutout against Concord and was 4-for-9 at the plate with a home run.
Fall Mountain baseball’s Mitchell Cormier was fourth with 147 votes (eight percent). He shutout Kearsarge on May 1.
Below is a Q&A with Mikey Anger:
The Sentinel: You guys have struggled with offense a bit this season but had two great games against Hanover and Hillsboro-Deering, what were the keys to that offensive success?
Anger: I think one big thing in lacrosse, playing club and then coming to high school, it’s always a different game. You get different players, different styles.
I feel like sometimes it just takes time to mesh together or get some chemistry back going. And sometimes you find it and have a good week or good game. For us it was just kind of two of those in a row. We were moving the ball well, had sticks were just up and, you know, I think we kind of came into both those games ready to compete.
When you start a season off with, uh, you know, quite a few losses. It’s not the best feeling in the world. And we definitely had a chip on our shoulder and felt like we had something to prove.
People probably look at an attack and think your only job is to score goals. What are some other responsibilities you have on offense?
Yeah, so I never played attack before, I would say like the sixth grade. I was a faceoff guy and a (midfielder). I was asked to play attack with 4Leaf, a club team I play with in New England. I was kind of always a smaller and undersized guy and they were like ‘We really like you, we need you up on the attack for us.’ ... It was instant love. Everything kind of matched.
I always hear from my coaches, especially in club, is to attack and you have to want the ball. You have to hunt and find the space in between the lines of the defense. A lot of coaches will refer to attack as the quarterback. And sometimes it can be about 95 percent a mental game trying to outsmart defenses and goalies.
I saw you started a lacrosse social media brand Angry Bear Lacrosse when you were 10. What made you want to get into the sport and how much has it meant to you as you have gotten older?
It’s meant a lot to me. When I first started lacrosse, I played basketball and soccer and a bunch of different sports before that. But lacrosse was almost like a mixture of all of that. It sounds so weird but, like, playing basketball, it’s like almost like an airborne sport and then soccer is so much footwork. And lacrosse was a mix of some of these things and it was just love at first sight.
Nominees for Player of the Week are picked based on nominations sent in and high school results reported to the Sentinel. You can submit nominations weekly until Sunday here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player_of_the_week/.
The Sentinel Player of the Week poll goes up on sentinelsource.com Mondays at 9 a.m. and runs until Thursday at 9 a.m. Players are only eligible to win once per season. Nominees who do not win the vote may be nominated again, however. Player of the Week winners will be honored at the Players of the Year banquet on June 6 at Keene Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.