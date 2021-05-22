Monadnock junior Madison Swett of the softball team was voted as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 8-14.
Swett received 46.6 percent of the vote.
In a 12-0, 5-inning rout over Hinsdale on May 13, Swett, one of three team captains this season, went 3-3 and drove in seven runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, to double the Huskies’ lead and break the game open. She also scored twice in the game.
On May 11, in a 16-9 win over Hinsdale, Swett went 2-5 with two RBI and three runs scored.
“She really is coming into her own,” said head coach Chad Beede. “She’s been focused on her approach at the plate.
“I just hope she keeps doing it,” Beede added. “Coming into the playoffs is a great time to peak.”
Freshman Ben Dean of the Monadnock baseball team finished second with 42.4 percent of the vote after he threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters against Hinsdale May 13.
Keene junior Torin Kindopp of the boys track team earned 7.7 percent of the vote while ConVal junior Austin Knight of the baseball team earned 3.3 percent.
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 15-22 will be announced Monday.