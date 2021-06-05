Junior Jared Schmitt of the Keene baseball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 22-28.
Schmitt received 40.8 percent of the vote.
In three games during the week, Schmitt recorded seven hits and three RBI.
He went 5-7 with three RBI in the team’s two losses to Concord on Monday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 26. Then he recorded two hits in the win Thursday, May 27 over Monadnock. Schmitt also scored twice in that game.
“He’s got a really nice, short swing,” said Keene head coach Dan Moylan after the team’s game against Concord May 24. “Puts together good at-bats. He’s a nice ballplayer. I hope he continues. He’s playing well for us, he really is.”
Domonic Van Leare-Nutting of the Fall Mountain baseball team earned 35.6 percent of the vote. Julia Donovan of the ConVal girls lacrosse team earned 13.7 percent of the vote and Delaney Swanson of the Monadnock girls track & field team earned 9.9 percent of the vote.
With the conclusion of the regular season, the Player of the Week award will pause until the fall. Congratulations to all the spring season winners!