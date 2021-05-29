Keene freshman Cassidy Dunham of the softball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 15-21.
Dunham received 35.4 percent of the vote.
The freshman earned her first career win in the circle during the team’s 4-3 win over Bedford on Wednesday May 19. She pitched six innings, allowing the three runs on six hits while walking eight.
Sarah Holdredge of the ConVal girls lacrosse team earned 30.9 percent, Peter Haas of the Keene baseball team earned 25.3 percent and Angelina Nardolillo of the Hinsdale softball team earned 8.4 percent of the vote.
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 15-22 will be announced Monday.