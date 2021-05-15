In a close vote, Keene High senior Cameron Brown of the girls tennis team was voted as the Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 1-7.
Brown received 36.1 percent of the vote.
“Cameron knows what she does well and sticks with it,” said Keene girls tennis head coach Chet Porowski. “She’s competitive and patient.”
Monadnock junior Grace LeClair finished second in the voting with 34.7 percent of the vote. The two were separated by just 15 votes.
Brown had a 5-match singles win streak going, including three wins during the week of May 1-7, before losing Friday May 7. She posted a 3-1 record in singles during the week and came away with a doubles win in the team’s win over Memorial Tuesday May 4.
LeClair went 4-5 at the plate with seven RBI in a dominant 26-0 win over Wilton Monday May 3, including a grand slam in the third inning. She also got the start, pitching three no-hit innings. LeClair also scored three times in the team’s 15-3 win over Wilton Thursday May 6.
ConVal’s Ella Dishong of the girls lacrosse team finished third in the voting with 23.7 percent and Connor Haas of the Keene baseball team finished with 5.5 percent of the vote.
