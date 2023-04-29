Keene High softball shortstop Lexi Lounder was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning April 17-23.
The sophomore had a breakout week, serving as a sparkplug for the Blackbirds offense. She finished 8-for-12 at the plate with four doubles and a triple out of the leadoff spot for head coach Peter Vearling. She drove in five runs and scored five times. In the field, she had six putouts and two assists as the Blackbirds took wins against Timberlane and Brattleboro in a 2-1 week.
In a tightly-contested poll, Lounder garnered 1,205 votes (44 percent).
She edged out ConVal softball’s Lily Mandel, who was second with 1,057 votes (39 percent). Mandel had a week to remember, tossing a five-inning perfect game against Lebanon and following it up with a five-inning no-hitter against Plymouth.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis was third with 251 votes (9 percent) after striking out 15 in a win over Pittsfield.
Conant softball’s Rylee Herr picked up 214 votes (8t percent) after finishing the week 7-for-13 with eight RBI and three stolen bases.
Below is a Q&A with Keene High coach Peter Vearling, followed by Lounder.
The Sentinel: What’s been the biggest improvement Lexi has shown this season and what’s been her key to early success?
Peter Vearling: She was really a free swinger last year and she has developed some discipline at the plate. She has only struck out twice this season and has 13 hits, she’s getting a lot more extra-base hits as well. The key has been maturing some without a doubt. We talk about doing one thing at a time. She’s really gotten better at slowing things down and I’ve been very impressed.
As the team’s leadoff hitter, what is your approach at the plate? How much pride do you take in being a leadoff hitter?
Lexi Lounder: I’m just trying to get on base. Get on base, get in scoring position for my next hitters to hit me in to get that run in early. I’ve always been a leadoff hitter my whole life. They always usually put the fastest up first. So that’s where I have been.
What do you think has been your biggest improvement from last season?
I’m getting on base more. My bat has come alive this season more than last season. I wanted to get more on-base opportunities to get my team ahead.
How much confidence have you gained from getting such a quick start?
I know last year it took us a long time to just get three wins under our belt. So, I’d say winning these games are pushing us ahead for more games and putting our thoughts into positive ones.
How much pride do you take in playing shortstop, a position with big expectations in the middle of the field?
Oh, I love it. You know, that’s always been my position, so going into high school having that as my starting position for freshman year I couldn’t have been happier.
What’s going to be the key to continuing the team’s success so far?
Practicing hard whenever we can and working on communication with each other on an off the field. Having friendships around to give us positive thoughts throughout the season to have our heads up so we can win more games.
Nominees for Player of the Week are picked based on nominations sent in and high school results reported to the Sentinel. You can submit nominations weekly until Sunday here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player — of — the — week/.
The Sentinel Player of the Week poll goes up on sentinelsource.com Mondays at 9 a.m. and runs until Thursday at 9 a.m. Players are only eligible to win once per season. Nominees who do not win the vote may be nominated again, however. Player of the Week winners will be honored at the Players of the Year banquet on June 6 at Keene Country Club.
