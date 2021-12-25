Junior Leo Ballaro of the Keene High boys hockey team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 10-17.
Ballaro scored twice in the team’s season-opening 3-0 win over Nashua South on Dec. 16, both goals coming in the first period.
Linemates Jonah Murphy and Joel Beard assisted on both of his goals.
“We really started working it low behind the net, which is something we’ve been good at as a line for a long time,” Ballaro said after the game against South. “It started to click and it kept rolling.”
Ballaro earned 364 votes in the shortened week, good for 39.3 percent.
“It goes so far past just this season,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “Leo, coming into the season, has been one of our most improved players. He’s worked very, very hard. It’s nice to see him in the position that he’s in. He’s putting in a lot of work.
“We’re looking for leadership out of all of our kids, and he’s definitely stepped up on and off the ice,” McIntosh added. “... He represents what it means to be a Keene athlete.”
Senior Elyza Mitchell of the Keene girls basketball team finished just 15 votes behind Ballaro, earning 349 votes (37.7 percent).
Mitchell caught fire in the latter half of the week, scoring 14 points and recording nine rebounds in a 57-46 loss to Exeter on Dec. 15. Then, she scored 18 points and came down with eight rebounds to lead Keene to its first win of the season, a 44-38 triumph over Nashua South of Dec. 17. She also had two blocks in that game.
“Every year she’s grown, put in the work,” said Keene coach Stacey Massiah of his senior captain. “She’s going to give 110 percent when she’s out there. Definitely proud of her. She’s stepped into a leadership role in practice, on and off the court. Tough-nosed kid. As a coach, that makes my job a lot easier.”
Fall Mountain senior Avery Stewart of the girls basketball team finished third in the voting with 122 votes (13.2 percent) and senior Brayden Ring of the Monadnock-Fall Mountain hockey team finished fourth with 91 votes (9.8 percent).