Keene junior Dillon Rodgers of the boys tennis team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 7-13.
Rodgers earned 446 votes during the week, good for 31.1 percent.
The junior picked up the only win for Keene against Derryfield on Monday May 10 — an 8-4 victory in No. 3 singles. He also won his singles match against Pinkerton on Tuesday May 11 to go along with his doubles win later in the day. Then on Wednesday May 12 — the team’s third game in as many days — Rodgers again won in both singles and doubles. Rodgers won three of his four singles matches during the week, and two of his four doubles matches.
“I’ve had a great season,” Rodgers said after Friday’s regular season finale. “Started off slow and came out at the end. ... It’s been a great season and I can see us doing really, really well next year.”
“He’s very athletic,” said Keene coach Bill Hay. “He gets to shots that his opponent doesn’t think he’ll get to. ... He’s purposeful and always wants to improve.”
Conant senior Malique Motuzas of the baseball team finished in second place with 405 votes (28.3 percent).
Motuzas went 3-for-5 with three runs scored an an RBI against Winnisquam on Thursday May 12. Motuzas scored on an error in the eighth inning to win the game after Joe Bergeron tied the game at six in the seventh inning. Winnisquam was ahead 6-1 before Conant stormed back to win, 7-6.
Monadnock’s Julia Hoden finished third with 326 votes (22.7 percent) and Keene’s Jillian Goodnow finished fourth with 256 votes (17.9 percent).
In a three-game week for the Huskies, Hoden, of the softball team, went 8-for-12 at the plate (.667) with six RBIs to lead an offense that outscored its opponents, 40-5, in a 3-0 week. Hoden was 4-for-4, four RBIs and four runs scored against Bishop Brady Monday, then went 2-for-5 against Newport on Wednesday. She finished the week with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and two runs scored against Campbell on Friday. The Huskies have won five in a row, including handing Campbell its first loss of the season. Monadnock currently sits in third place in Division III with six games left to play.
Goodnow, a freshman on the Keene softball team, went 8-for-16 (.500) in four games during the week, including two hits against Bishop Guertin on Monday May 9, a two-run home run and a triple against Pinkerton on Tuesday May 10 and three hits against Portsmouth on Friday May 13. She scored five runs, had six RBIs, hit two triples and a home run in the four game week.
