In a week that saw the highest total number of votes of the school year, Keene freshman Madi Testo was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of May 21-27, in the final Player of the Week poll of the spring.
Testo received 804 votes (37 percent) during the week.
Testo was 6-for-9 (.667) with a double, five runs scored, three walks, and five RBIs in a three-game week. Keene started off the week with a 17-2 win over Nashua North on Monday May 23, where Testo went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. The Blackbirds lost to Merrimack, 11-4, on Wednesday May 25. Then, in a 15-3 win over Nashua South on Friday May 27, Testo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Keene finished the season 6-14 which looks to put them just outside of the playoffs.
“She’s a very motivated, hard-working athlete,” said Keene coach Peter Vearling. “Made steady progress all all season long.”
Testo — along with all the previous Player of the Week winners during the 2021-22 school year — will be honored at The Sentinel’s inaugural Players of the Year banquet, to be held at Keene Country Club on Thursday June 9, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.sentinelsource.com/playersoftheyear.
The freshman finished the season with a .323 batting average (second on the team) and 17 RBIs (first on the team). She also had a .938 fielding average at second base, with just four errors.
Conant’s Lane LeClair of the baseball team finished in second place with 759 votes (35 percent).
LeClair was 5-for-7 in two games during the week (.714) with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He had the game-winning hit in Conant’s 8-3 extra inning win against Mascenic on Monday May 23. He also pitched the eight-inning complete game against Mascenic, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts. He did not walk any batters.
Keene’s Torin Kindopp of the boys track & field team finished third with 452 votes (20.7 percent) and Monadnock’s Kevin Putnam of the baseball team finished fourth with 159 votes (7.3 percent).
This wraps up the Player of the Week segment for the 2021-22 school year. Thanks to all who voted, and don’t forget to purchase your tickets to the inaugural Players of the Year banquet to help celebrate all the Player of the Week winners from the school year.