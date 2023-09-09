ConVal girls soccer’s Haley Mathewson was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the first week of the fall sports season spanning from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.
The sophomore midfielder helped the Cougars pick up wins in each of their first two matches to begin the season 2-1. Mathewson factored into the scoring in both wins. Her corner kick set up a header finish for teammate Tasha MacNeil in a 3-1 win over Milford on Aug. 25. Against Keene, Mathewson scored twice and added another assist in 4-2 win on Aug. 28.
Mathewson received 39.7 percent of the vote, finishing with 555 votes.
Monadnock running back Chase Elliott was second in the poll after running for two touchdowns for the Huskies in a season-opening overtime win over Fall Mountain. He received 472 votes (33.8 percent).
Fall Mountain girls soccer’s Avery Ducharme was third with 228 votes after scoring three goals over two games for the Wildcats.
Keene High’s Cece Walier finished with 142 votes after scoring four goals and tallying an assist for Keene High field hockey in back-to-back wins to begin the season.
Below is a Q&A with Haley Mathewson:
The Sentinel: What contributed to such a hot offensive start to begin the season?
Mathewson: Honestly, just the whole offense. All my teammates like, we’re working great as a team, and the coaches have really changed the way we play into a possession-based game. It’s a great team attack and I think we’re doing really well.
What has the process been like in implementing a new offense? And as someone who is in the middle of the field, how have those changes impacted you?
Nothing but positive. All the changes we have made have been great improvements. I think a lot of the changes have really helped us a lot. I think, as I play such a central role, that all the teammates that surround me and everyone else, it’s coming together and has been great.
When the offense is clicking, what’s going right?
We really like a possession-based offense. Build up is huge. Small key passes. The triangle midfield we play with me, Hannah Daniels and Allie Burgess, and then send it outside to our wings like Clara Wilsher and Brooke Johnson, then get it back to the middle and shoot from there.
How would you describe your own game personally?
I like to be a really big factor in the game. I like to control possession, get off really good passes and assist. And as a central mid, that’s really important. I love to send our strikers on through balls, they have really great speed.
What’s your favorite goal that you’ve factored into so far this season?
My first goal against Keene. That one was really good. It was a goal kick and I won the ball. Clara Wilsher got possession and took it down the sideline and I got into position right on top of the [penalty box]. She got the ball back to me. I did a quick roll around the defense and took a lefty shot and put it in the upper left.
What are some goals you’ve set for yourself this season and long term?
I want to play well and be a great team player by doing my job on the field whatever that might be whether that’s giving the game-winning assist or scoring the game-winning goal. In the future, I’d love to play Division I college soccer, that’s a really big goal of mine.
