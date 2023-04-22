Conant softball junior pitcher Graecen Kirby was voted the spring sports season’s first Sentinel Player of the Week for April 10-April 16.
The Orioles started their season with a pair of wins over local rivals — defeating Monadnock 7-5 on April 12, and Mascenic 2-1 on April 14. Kirby was in the circle for both games, and finished the week with 24 strikeouts while allowing five hits and two earned runs. She also added two hits and an RBI in the Mascenic win.
Kirby received 668 votes (51 percent).
Monadnock baseball’s Cam Olivo was second with 262 votes (20 percent). He went 4-for-8 in the opening week of the season with two home runs, and pitched a shutout against Conant on April 12 with 10 strikeouts.
Keene High softball’s Asianah Gostyla was third with 211 votes (16 percent). She finished the week with a .555 batting average and a 1.560 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), with four runs scored, three RBIs and three doubles. She reached base all five times in a 13-5 win over Bedford on April 11.
Keene High girls tennis freshman Justine Porowski was fourth 174 votes (13 percent). The No. 1 singles player for the scorching hot Blackbirds went 5-0 to start the season and defeated her opponents by a combined score of 40-3. She and doubles partner Andreea Rusu went 4-1 to begin the season in the Blackbirds’ top doubles pair as well.
Below is a Q&A with Graecen Kirby:
Michael McMahon, Keene Sentinel sports editor: Playing two local rivals in Monadnock and Mascenic right off the bat, how big were those first two wins to get you guys started?
Graecen Kirby, Conant softball: “Those ones were crazy. As a team we went into them wanting to come out strong. And we work really hard in practice. Just both [games] being away, there are a lot of people there, a lot of fans, a lot of our fans too, so it’s really cool to start off the season with two big wins against small-town rivals.”
What was working particularly well for you in the circle in those two games?
GK: “Throughout the season, I’ve just been building a lot of confidence throughout movement pitches and ability to hit my spot, just working hard in practice with my catcher Violet [Bennett] and working hard so that each game is just like any other game.
Having a freshman catcher, how has that dynamic been so far this season?
GK: “I’m wicked impressed with Violet. You know, she’s replacing a senior who I’ve been with and playing softball with for the past six years. So coming into this, I didn’t really know what to expect, but she exceeded my expectations. We have a lot of chemistry actually because we play field hockey and basketball together and now coming into softball, we’re kind of like that dynamic duo and, yeah, we connected on and off the field, like even with rides and stuff. We talk a lot.”
You threw 19 first-pitch strikes in the win over Mascenic; was attacking the zone early something you were focused on going into the game?
GK: “Yeah. First pitch strikes are something that I work really hard on, and something that my coach really preaches is just location, location, location and first-pitch strikes. Getting ahead so that we can work on throwing in some of those movement pitches and throwing off the batters a little bit.”
What do you think are going to be some of the biggest keys to keep this good start to the season rolling?
GK: “Just continue to work hard and practice like we have been for the past couple of weeks. Our hitting is really strong this year. Up and down the lineup, we’re getting a lot of production. So I feel like just continuing with that because one through nine can hit really well and so just continuing to get our bats rolling and having really smart plays on defense is gonna be working really well for us as the season progresses.”
