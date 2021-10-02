After a last-minute surge of voting, Jake Daniels of the ConVal boys soccer team was selected by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 18-24.
Daniels narrowly beat out Keene’s Seamus Howard of the football team by just two votes.
Daniels earned 212 votes (37.3 percent) while Howard earned 210 (37 percent).
Daniels scored twice in the second half against Sanborn on Saturday, Sept. 18, to lead ConVal to a 3-0 win on Homecoming Day.
Howard had the game-saving interception in the final minute of Keene’s 21-14 win over Windham Friday night. Howard also recorded two punts of 45 yards, both of which pinned Windham’s offense deep in their own territory.
Mitchell Cormier of the Fall Mountain golf team and Torin Kindopp of the Keene boys cross country team both earned 73 votes (12.8 percent).
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.