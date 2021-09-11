Senior MacKenzie Anderson of the ConVal field hockey team earned Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3, as voted on by Sentinel readers.
Anderson put up a 24-save performance in the team’s 3-0 loss to Kingswood on Thursday, Sept. 2, to help ensure the game didn’t get out of hand for the Cougars.
The senior netminder also pitched a shutout in the Cougars’ season-opening 3-0 win over Pembroke Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
“Mak is off to a great start this season and is anchoring our defense,” said ConVal goalie coach Shauna Hautanen in an email. “She is a true leader on and off the field on a daily basis.”
Anderson earned 401 votes throughout the week, good for 34.4 percent.
Senior Noah Mertzic of the Conant boys soccer team earned 330 votes (28.3 percent), sophomore Wyatt Avery of the Keene football team earned 239 votes (20.5 percent) and senior Bella Venezia of the Keene field hockey team earned 197 votes (16.8 percent).
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-Sept. 10 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.