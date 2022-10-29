After receiving nearly half the votes this week, ConVal senior Kendall Sullivan was voted as the final Sentinel Player of the Week of the fall sports season.
Sullivan received 526 votes, good for 47.5 percent of the total.
The ConVal volleyball team had three games during the week, going 2-1 as a team to wrap up the regular season. Sullivan started the week on Monday Oct. 17 against Fall Mountain with 11 aces, seven assists and two kills to lead the team to a straight-set victory. Sullivan then had 13 assists and eight aces in a tight 3-2 loss to John Stark on Wednesday Oct. 19. In the final game of the week, a 3-0 win over Manchester Central, Sullivan had 10 assists, four kills and two aces.
“She is the person on our team that gives us the spark when we need it,” said ConVal head coach Amanda Hinton. “She’s a great server. She’s the hands that we need to set the ball. She can cover almost the entire court, which is really important. ... She’s phenomenal and she is the heart and soul of our team, for sure.”
Sullivan helped propel ConVal to an 11-5 regular season record — its best since joining Division II in 2014. The Cougars are the No. 6 seed in the D-II bracket and hosted its first playoff game since 2013 on Thursday.
“It’s amazing,” Sullivan said. “This year, we’ve definitely built the chemistry. And everyone loves to have fun. ... This year, everybody wants to do good, all the time. Everybody wants to put in the work and we’ve definitely seen the outcome.
“[This award] is not a representation of me, necessarily, it’s a representation of me, my team and my school. ... It’s definitely something I’m proud of and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Sophomore Cainen Avery of the Monadnock girls soccer team finished second with 274 votes (24.8 percent). Avery kicked off the two-game week with a goal against Prospect Mountain on Tuesday Oct. 18 to help the Huskies win, 2-0. She then scored again in a 3-0 win over Sanborn Thursday Oct. 20. Avery was a key piece in helping the Huskies earn a playoff spot for the first time in five years. Monadnock lost to Raymond in the first round on Tuesday.
Sophomore Cece Walier of the Keene field hockey team finished third with 165 votes (14.9 percent). In Keene’s preliminary round matchup against Londonderry, Walier scored lightning quick — just 1:10 into the game — to set the tone in the 4-0 win on Thursday Oct. 20. Senior Kaylyn Trubiano followed suit with a goal of her own after Walier’s. The Blackbirds advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, where they nearly took down the No. 1 seed in Division I, but ultimately lost on a last-second goal.
Senior Mitchell Cormier of the Fall Mountain golf team finished fourth in the voting with 142 votes (12.8 percent). Cormier placed second in the Division IV state championship on Saturday Oct. 15. He shot a 146 (+2) at the two-round tournament, finishing just behind Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala, who won his second consecutive state title. The two went to a playoff hole to determine a winner.
This concludes the Sentinel Player of the Week segment for fall. Thank you for your support in voting throughout the season. The segment will return in the winter. Any questions, email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.
